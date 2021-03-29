-
The University of Maine at Presque Isle has received its largest ever grant, which school officials say will allow it to create two new bachelor's degree…
-
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine - The University of Maine at Presque Isle is committed to green energy but not necessarily to replacing its wind turbine that caught…
-
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine - A Maine university says it has received the largest one-time gift in its history, and it's using the money to establish its first…
-
A $2 million wind turbine at the University of Maine's Presque Isle campus caught fire last night, tripping breakers and temporarily plunging the campus…
-
The University of Maine at Presque Isle will receive more than $600,000 in grant funding to help low-income, first-generation students attend college.…
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kY1lZQBfm6E&feature=youtu.beMaine U.S. Sen. Angus King, an independent, called on the U.S. Department of Education…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - The University of Maine at Presque Isle may have another chance at federal funding for a program that helps low-income first generation…