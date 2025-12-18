UMPI announces $2 million gift, the largest single donation in the school's history

The University of Maine at Presque Isle announced Tuesday a $2 million gift, the largest single donation in the school's history.

The gift came from the estate of Donald Zillman, UMPIs tenth president, and his wife, Linda.

Jim Munch, executor of the Zillman estate, said with this latest gift the two have given over $3 million to the institution.

"University of Maine Presque Isle, UMPI, was really near and dear to both of them. It was. They both loved it. They were involved in the community, integrally involved, obviously, in the academic life lessons, foundation, building support of the arts here and of all the places they were, in a sense this, this was their home," Munch said.

UMPI President Ray Rice said because the gift is unrestricted the university is discussing a variety of options on how to use it.

"One of the things we want to do immediately is do something in regards to remembrance for them, because they're so important to this campus and the sense of the community here in Aroostook County," Rice said.

Rice said the community will spend the next year deciding how best to use the rest of the money.

Munch said 80% of the Zillman estate is going to entities within the University of Maine System.