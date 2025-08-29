Bangor Studio/Membership Department
The University of Maine System on track for 6th consecutive semester of enrollment growth

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published August 29, 2025 at 1:38 PM EDT
University of Maine
Town of Orono
University of Maine

The University of Maine System is on track for its sixth consecutive semester of year-over-year enrollment growth.

System officials say enrollment stands at more than 25,000 students across all campuses, the largest in four years. They say the numbers have been bolstered by a 50% increase in transfer students in the last 2 years.

The University of Maine at Presque Isle saw the largest one year growth with almost 400 more students. Officials credit the YourPace online program for doubling graduate enrollment from last year.

Both the flagship University of Maine campus in Orono and the University of Southern Maine saw slight enrollment decreases.

System officials expect enrollment to increase through the start of the semester on Tuesday, Sept. 2.
