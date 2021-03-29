-
College Students Are Returning To Maine Campuses And Being Greeted With New Rules, Intensive TestingThis week, students are beginning to arrive back on campus at colleges across Maine, and many are being greeted with new procedures: increased hygiene,…
-
Faculty and staff at the University of Southern Maine are calling on school administrators to take action to improve racial equity, and recruit and retain…
-
The University of Southern Maine says it will partner with Preble Street to convert the Sullivan Gymnasium on the school’s Portland campus to a temporary…
-
A public university in Maine plans to expand its nursing school to deal with a shortage of nurses in the state.The University of Southern Maine said it's…
-
The University of Southern Maine has decided against changing its name for the foreseeable future.USM President Glenn Cummings announced Friday that the…
-
The president of the University of Southern Maine said the costs of changing the name to the University of Maine at Portland would be recouped within a…
-
The University of Maine System's board of trustees has endorsed a proposal to re-name the University of Southern Maine.At a meeting on Monday, the board…
-
The University of Maine has unveiled a new center, dedicated to the science of parenting."Basically what we're doing is we're processing data, we're…
-
The University of Southern Maine has created a new position honoring the state's first African-American legislator. The Talbot Teaching Fellow is named…
-
A committee is recommending that state university officials seek legislative approval this winter to change the name of the University of Southern…