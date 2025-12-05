Bangor Studio/Membership Department
A fall Maine landscape
USM opens new Security Operations Center classroom in Gorham

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published December 5, 2025 at 3:30 PM EST
The University of Southern Maine's new Security Operations Center classroom on their Gorham campus.
Madi Smith
/
Maine Public
The University of Southern Maine's new Security Operations Center classroom on their Gorham campus.

In an effort to meet the growing demand for skilled cyber workers, The University of Southern Maine formally opened its Security Operations Center classroom in Gorham Thursday.

Mark Monnin, Chair of USM's Department of Technology, said cyber crime can affect anyone and is a growing concern for most companies.

"It's like almost every day there's a new attack, and somebody has to deal with that. And these students, when they graduate, will probably be those professionals dealing with those attacks on a day to day basis," Monnin said.

The classroom includes extended monitors, wall to wall TV screens and a control room where instructors can launch simulated "attacks" to which students must respond.

Monnin said there are new cyber attacks almost daily in Maine and demand for workers in the industry has never been higher.

"It doesn't matter how prepared you are, you're still going to get hit by a cyber attack, and somebody has to deal with the fact afterwards. This is the starting point," Monnin said.

The project was primarily funded through an almost $463,000 grant secured by Senators Susan Collins and Angus King.
Education Senator Susan CollinsSenator Angus KingUniversity of Southern MaineGorham
Madi Smith
Journalist Madi Smith is Maine Public's Emerging Voices Journalism Fellow this year and is sponsored by support from the Abbagadassett Foundation.
