USM opens new Security Operations Center classroom in Gorham

In an effort to meet the growing demand for skilled cyber workers, The University of Southern Maine formally opened its Security Operations Center classroom in Gorham Thursday.

Mark Monnin, Chair of USM's Department of Technology, said cyber crime can affect anyone and is a growing concern for most companies.

"It's like almost every day there's a new attack, and somebody has to deal with that. And these students, when they graduate, will probably be those professionals dealing with those attacks on a day to day basis," Monnin said.

The classroom includes extended monitors, wall to wall TV screens and a control room where instructors can launch simulated "attacks" to which students must respond.

Monnin said there are new cyber attacks almost daily in Maine and demand for workers in the industry has never been higher.

"It doesn't matter how prepared you are, you're still going to get hit by a cyber attack, and somebody has to deal with the fact afterwards. This is the starting point," Monnin said.

The project was primarily funded through an almost $463,000 grant secured by Senators Susan Collins and Angus King.