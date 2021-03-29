-
While U.S. Sen. Susan Collins said that President Trump's plan to get border wall funding in exchange for temporary protections for some immigrants is not…
The Maine Republican Party is pressuring U.S. Sen. Susan Collins to approve President Donald Trump’s wall along the southern border, a request that’s at…
Maine Senator Angus King is voicing skepticism about the contents of a memo House Republicans released Friday which purports to document FBI abuse of its…
A commission set up to advise the U.S. secretary of the interior on matters related to management and development of Acadia National Park will be able to…
Maine health providers from across the state spoke in Lewiston Friday to denounce the Senate health care bill and urge Sen. Susan Collins to oppose it.A…
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) _ Peace negotiator and former U.S. Senate leader George Mitchell and current Sen. Susan Collins are keynote speakers as the…
AUGUSTA, Maine — For months politicians on both sides of the aisle have speculated that Republican Senator Susan Collins may have eyes on the Blaine House…
Just before the holiday break, Congress passed a very short extension of legislation that allows federal transportation money to flow to the states for…
WASHINGTON, DC _ Republican Senator Susan Collins is among a handful of senators, mostly from New England, seeking to create more recreational and outdoor…