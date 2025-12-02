Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Trump Administration releases almost $40 million in Low-Income Home Energy Assistance funding

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published December 2, 2025 at 5:04 PM EST
Peter Ellingwood, of Bob's Cash Energy, delivers heating oil, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Farmington, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
Peter Ellingwood, of Bob's Cash Energy, delivers heating oil, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Farmington, Maine.

Maine Senator Susan Collins announced today that the Trump Administration has released almost $40 million in Low-Income Home Energy Assistance funding for Maine households.

The release follows a letter sent last month by Collins, Maine Senator Angus King and more than two dozen of their colleagues urging that the funding be distributed after it was held up by the federal government shutdown.

Maine households earning below 60% of the state median income may be eligible for assistance through this funding. Applications will be open through the spring or until funding is exhausted.

MaineHousing announced that with this funding, the state will open the Energy Crisis Intervention Program Wednesday. That program is meant to help households facing an imminent heating emergency and typically opens November 1 but was also delayed by the shutdown. It served roughly 7,000 Maine households last year.
Tags
Business and Economy LIHEAPSenator Susan Collins
Madi Smith
Journalist Madi Smith is Maine Public's Emerging Voices Journalism Fellow this year and is sponsored by support from the Abbagadassett Foundation.
See stories by Madi Smith