Trump Administration releases almost $40 million in Low-Income Home Energy Assistance funding

Maine Senator Susan Collins announced today that the Trump Administration has released almost $40 million in Low-Income Home Energy Assistance funding for Maine households.

The release follows a letter sent last month by Collins, Maine Senator Angus King and more than two dozen of their colleagues urging that the funding be distributed after it was held up by the federal government shutdown.

Maine households earning below 60% of the state median income may be eligible for assistance through this funding. Applications will be open through the spring or until funding is exhausted.

MaineHousing announced that with this funding, the state will open the Energy Crisis Intervention Program Wednesday. That program is meant to help households facing an imminent heating emergency and typically opens November 1 but was also delayed by the shutdown. It served roughly 7,000 Maine households last year.