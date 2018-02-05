© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine

Senator King Skeptical About Nunes Memo

Maine Public | By Fred Bever
Published February 5, 2018 at 6:01 AM EST
34751901885_ca919e1472_k.jpg
Maine Public
Sen. Angus King 2017

Maine Senator Angus King is voicing skepticism about the contents of a memo House Republicans released Friday which purports to document FBI abuse of its surveillance authority when seeking warrants to spy on a member of President Trump's election campaign.

King says the memo's release is "unfortunate" in a number of ways.

“But the way that worries me as a member of the senate Intelligence Committee is what they've done is signal to the intelligence community, in this case the FBI, you can't trust Congress,” says King. “And our whole oversight is based upon trust between us and the agencies to give us documents and give us access to documents and the understanding is that that won't be misused.”

Senator King Skeptical About Nunes Memo
Senator King full interview

King, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, says he expects to gain access to the rest of the FBI's warrant request, and will reserve final judgment until then. He adds that the House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes appears to have been evasive answering questions about whether GOP staff may have coordinated work on the memo with the White House. If that's the case, he says, it raises disturbing questions about whether some Republicans are working together to try to derail special prosecutor Robert Mueller's investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian interests.

"It seems clear that it's kind of throwing sand in the air to distract from the fact that we've got an investigation that's being carried out in a professional way - not a lot of leaks -- by one of the people in the country of most un-questioned integrity," says King.

In a press statement, 1st District Democrat Chellie Pingree called the GOP memo part of an "absolutely reckless" effort to weaken the Mueller investigation.

Republican Senator Susan Collins, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee like King, says the investigation is "far too important to be tarnished by partisanship" and that it would have been better for the parties to work together to vet the warrant documents before any release.

This story was originally published Feb. 2, 2018 at 4:16 p.m. ET.

Tags

MaineSenator Angus KingSenator Susan CollinsChellie Pingree
Fred Bever
A Columbia University graduate, Fred began his journalism career as a print reporter in Vermont, then came to Maine Public in 2001 as its political reporter, as well as serving as a host for a variety of Maine Public Radio and Maine Public Television programs. Fred later went on to become news director for New England Public Radio in Western Massachusetts and worked as a freelancer for National Public Radio and a number of regional public radio stations, including WBUR in Boston and NHPR in New Hampshire.
See stories by Fred Bever
Related Content
President Trump is renewing his feud with the intelligence community as part of a campaign by his allies to make the case that the FBI and Justice Department are "biased."
  1. Controversial Nunes Memo Released Following Formal Approval From Trump