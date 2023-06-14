USM Lewiston campus poised to develop into health education hub

The University of Southern Maine is planning to develop its Lewiston campus into what it calls a health education corridor.

Consultant Beckie Conrad says it's an underutilized campus in the state's second largest city. She conducted a needs assessment in 2021 and found that there's a lot of opportunity in the local population for four-year degrees and high demand for jobs in health care.

"We are now positioned to be a hub of health care education at the bachelor's plus levels," Conrad says, whether that's for students who begin their higher education at USM Lewiston or those who earn associates degrees at a community college and decide to pursue a four year degree.

Starting this summer, Conrad says USM will work to add dental and specialized nursing courses to the Lewiston campus, as well as general health science courses. Future offerings will likely include medical assisting, physical therapy, and behavioral science.

