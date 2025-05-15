Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

UMaine Advanced Structures and Composites Center lays off 9 employees after federal funding cuts

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published May 15, 2025 at 2:37 PM EDT
The University of Maine's Advanced Structures and Composites Center has the world's largest polymer 3D printer.
Courtesy of the University of Maine
The University of Maine's Advanced Structures and Composites Center has the world's largest polymer 3D printer.

The University of Maine Advanced Structures and Composites Center has laid off nine employees. UMaine's decision comes amid federal funding uncertainty.

Engineers, scientists, and technicians are among those who will be laid off effective June 6.

The center currently employees almost 400 workers, roughly half of whom are students.

The vast majority of its budget comes from federal grants and contracts supporting work in energy independence, advanced manufacturing, and civil infrastructure.

In April, the U.S. Department of Energy suspended awards totaling almost $16 million, and others have been delayed during the federal transition.

According to a university statement, the center's leadership determined with this pause in funding, research projects would have to be slowed and layoffs were required.
Tags
Education University of MaineAdvanced Structures & Composites CenterFederal funding
Madi Smith
Journalist Madi Smith is Maine Public's Emerging Voices Journalism Fellow this year and is sponsored by support from the Abbagadassett Foundation.
See stories by Madi Smith