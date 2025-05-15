UMaine Advanced Structures and Composites Center lays off 9 employees after federal funding cuts

The University of Maine Advanced Structures and Composites Center has laid off nine employees. UMaine's decision comes amid federal funding uncertainty.

Engineers, scientists, and technicians are among those who will be laid off effective June 6.

The center currently employees almost 400 workers, roughly half of whom are students.

The vast majority of its budget comes from federal grants and contracts supporting work in energy independence, advanced manufacturing, and civil infrastructure.

In April, the U.S. Department of Energy suspended awards totaling almost $16 million, and others have been delayed during the federal transition.

According to a university statement, the center's leadership determined with this pause in funding, research projects would have to be slowed and layoffs were required.