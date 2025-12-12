UMaine is asking departments to cut expenses by 7% to make up for an almost $18 million budget gap

The University of Maine at Orono is asking its departments to cut expenses by 7% to make up for an almost $18 million budget gap.

Terminated federal awards, decreased enrollment in recent years and deferred campus maintenance all contributed to the deficit, according to University Spokesperson Samantha Warren.

All options are being considered to balance the budget including retrenchments and layoffs. The decisions will need to be finalized by February when the University will present its proposed budget to System officials.

Several other universities in the System are managing modest budget deficits but UMaine is the only one so far to have issued reduction targets.

UMaine is not the only flagship university in New England facing budget reductions this year; The University of New Hampshire announced a more than $17 million budget reduction this summer.