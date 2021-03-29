-
College Students Are Returning To Maine Campuses And Being Greeted With New Rules, Intensive TestingThis week, students are beginning to arrive back on campus at colleges across Maine, and many are being greeted with new procedures: increased hygiene,…
-
UMaine's Orono Campus Is About To Become One Of The Busiest COVID Testing Sites In The RegionThe University of Maine Orono campus is about to become one of the busiest COVID-19 testing sites in the region this week, as 6,000 students return to…
-
Three University of Maine students have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in isolation.That’s according to UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy who, in…
-
The COVID-19 pandemic has put a lot of stress on college students. In just a few weeks, many have had to pack their bags and leave campus, then transition…
-
The University of Maine is launching an initiative designed to help Mainers better understand how the state is affected by Arctic climate.Called “UMaine…
-
New University of Maine Chancellor Dannel Malloy Wednesday launched a campaign to promote the UMaine System's affordability and highlight the growth of…
-
A review committee created by the University of Maine System is recommending an increase in investment at the state's only law school, as well as expanded…
-
The state's university system voted to spend more than $6 million in new grants and scholarships for students — but also increases tuition by more than 2…
-
With an eye toward creating a new market for Maine's forest products industry, the University of Maine Thursday announced a new research collaboration…
-
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) _ The University of Maine is hosting a cybersecurity contest at its main campus in Orono. The university is the host of the 2016…