University of Maine continues work on new athletic facilities

The university held a ceremonial groundbreaking for the New Balance Track and Field and Soccer complex last week

School officials say the $20 million project will include a new soccer complex with state-of-the-art turf, located next to a modernized track, with space for field events, and is expected to be completed next fall.

The university is also working on the schematic designs for the new Morse Arena, which will include spaces for the men's and women's basketball teams, football program administration and seating for around 2,500 people.

Construction of the $80 million arena is expected to begin next year, to be completed in 2027.

Several multi-million-dollar donations are supporting the projects, including $170 million from the Harold Alfond Foundation.