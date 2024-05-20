UMaine Chancellor Dannel Malloy's contract extended two years

The University of Maine system board of trustees has extended chancellor Dannel Malloy's contract for another two years.

His contract had been set to expire next year, but it's now extended through June of 2027.

In a written release, board president Trish Riley cited Malloy's accomplishments, including "improved educational quality and student outcomes, increased philanthropy and partnerships, and...innovative new programming to meet the evolving needs of the state’s learners and economy."

Under Malloy's tenure, he unified the system's universities under a single accreditation. The system has also seen a 32% boost in high school students who earn free class credits, and a 22% increase in graduate enrollment. Malloy also secured a $240 million grant to support students and academic and athletic programs.

Malloy's time at UMaine has also been marked by controversy. Faculty at several campuses voted no confidence in him in 2022 following layoffs at UMaine Farmington and after a controversial presidential selection for the University of Maine at Augusta.