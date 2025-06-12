Bangor Studio/Membership Department
EPA restores UMaine PFAS research grant, but not others

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published June 12, 2025 at 4:26 PM EDT
The University of Maine banner.
Jimmy Emerson
/
Flickr/Creative Commons
The University of Maine banner.

The University of Maine said the Trump administration has restored a federal grant for PFAS research that was terminated last month.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency told UMaine officials last week that it was reversing the termination of a $1.6 million grant, effective immediately. It offered no reasons for the reversal.

News of the reinstatement came the day after the university had formally appealed the decision.

The funding will be used for research on how PFAS — which have been linked to numerous health issues — move through the food system.

Two separate PFAS research grants to the Passamaquoddy Tribe at Sipayik and several Maine organizations working with the University of Virginia were also cancelled last month and have not been restored. Both groups have appealed the terminations.
