Advocates are urging state lawmakers to hold manufacturers of so-called “forever chemicals” accountable.Last week, the state announced that high amounts…
Some environmental health advocates say the final recommendations released this week from a state task force examining a family of chemicals known as PFAS…
The U.S. House has passed a bill sponsored by Maine’s two House members that would regulate PFAS, a group of forever chemicals that have been linked to…
Maine's two Democratic Representatives to Congress say they want federal agencies to better regulate a group of forever chemicals known as PFAS.Jared…
ARUNDEL, Maine - A Maine dairy farmer who has spoken out about contamination from "forever chemicals" in the state says he has been denied help from a…
A state task force examining the presence of the toxic chemicals PFAS in Maine has issued its preliminary recommendations to protect public health,…
More retailers and restaurants are eliminating toxic chemicals from food packaging, according to a report from the coalition Safer Chemicals Healthy…
State officials are confirming news reports that a wastewater treatment plant that discharges into the Kennebec River processed a quarter-million gallons…
A new report by the Maine Center for Disease Control (CDC) shows that about half of the public water supplies that it tested contained PFAS chemicals.The…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine officials are seeking the authority to order companies to clean contamination that arises from chemicals that persist in the…