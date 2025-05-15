Pingree questions EPA administrator on PFAS standards

Under questioning from Maine Congresswoman Chellie Pingree today, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin testified that the agency's decision to remove maximum contaminant limits on four PFAS chemicals in drinking water was because of a procedural error made when the standards were set.

The agency also announced Wednesday that it will delay the timeline for enforcing the remaining two standards.

Zeldin appeared before the House Appropriations Committee where Pingree questioned him about the EPA's relaxed enforcement of PFAS limits, and staff cuts within the department.

"The science is sound, and there's no question that PFAs is harmful to human health," Pingree said. "So why is the EPA not fully committed to defending all PFAS rules? Why would the agency consider an exemption to harmful pollutants in our drinking water? And how will the integrity and innovation of research for PFAS be upheld in an agency that is reducing its scientific capacity?"

Zeldin said the four limits removed because of a procedural error could be restored in the future. But environmental advocates in Maine said the move is unprecedented and dangerous for residents across the country.

Pingree also questioned him about cancelled PFAS research grants for the University of Maine and the Central Aroostook Soil and Water Conservation District.

"Since these grants are consistent with the EPA priorities, do you know why they were terminated?" Pingree asked.

Zeldin said he agrees that the research is important, and implied that the grants could move forward under a different office in the future.