-
The U.S. House of Representatives has overwhelmingly passed a continuing resolution to fund the federal government through December 11. While most…
-
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat, is well known in Maine's 1st Congressional District where she was first elected in 2008. Since then she…
-
While almost all of the attention of this campaign season has been focused on Maine’s U.S. Senate race, there are two other races underway for two…
-
U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine’s 1st District says she was successful in amending the appropriations bill for the Department of Homeland Security in a…
-
The House Appropriations Committee has been approving sections of its proposed federal budget, and U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, says several…
-
President Donald Trump's decision this weekend to remove a prominent prosecutor whose office is investigating the president's business associates has…
-
Bare spots on store shelves serve as a reminder that this has not been an ordinary year. While there is plenty of meat being produced by farmers, they…
-
It is not often U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine’s 1st District differs with fellow Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden of the 2nd District, but while…
-
As many states, including Maine, prepare to hold their spring — and now summer — primary elections, Congress is weighing another round of relief funding…
-
House members return to Washington this week to vote on the economic stimulus bill that was just passed in the Senate. U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree thinks…