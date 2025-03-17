Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Rep. Pingree and Democratic lawmakers demand answers after USDA cuts

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published March 17, 2025 at 11:39 AM EDT
Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, during a walking tour, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Waterville, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, during a walking tour, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Waterville, Maine.

Maine Democratic Congresswoman Chellie Pingree is co-leading a group of more than 80 U.S. lawmakers who are demanding answers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture after the agency canceled two programs that supported local farms, food banks, and children.

The programs gave funding to state, tribal, and territorial governments to purchase locally grown food and distribute it to food banks, schools, and child care centers.

In a letter to Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, the lawmakers called the USDA's decision to cancel funding for the programs "reckless and cruel."

They say the decision comes at a time when farmers face increased costs and uncertainty and families continue to grapple with high grocery bills.
Tags
Politics Rep. Chellie PingreeUSDA
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight