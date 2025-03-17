Rep. Pingree and Democratic lawmakers demand answers after USDA cuts

Maine Democratic Congresswoman Chellie Pingree is co-leading a group of more than 80 U.S. lawmakers who are demanding answers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture after the agency canceled two programs that supported local farms, food banks, and children.

The programs gave funding to state, tribal, and territorial governments to purchase locally grown food and distribute it to food banks, schools, and child care centers.

In a letter to Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, the lawmakers called the USDA's decision to cancel funding for the programs "reckless and cruel."

They say the decision comes at a time when farmers face increased costs and uncertainty and families continue to grapple with high grocery bills.

