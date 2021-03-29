-
About 60 percent of the potatoes produced in Maine and around the country are grown to supply the food service industries. But with everything from school…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine's attorney general has joined a group of 20 of his peers to call for the Trump Administration to take steps to make sure meat and…
Members of the all-Democratic Massachusetts congressional delegation are pushing to include East Coast seafood in purchasing agreements funded by the…
Maine's fledgling hemp industry has been anxiously awaiting regulatory guidance from the federal government, and now the U.S. Department of Agriculture…
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is making Maine farms hard-hit by the drought eligible for federal assistance.The USDA has designated Androscoggin and…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine 1st District Rep. Chellie Pingree is taking the Department of Agriculture to task for its rules governing food grading for school…