© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

USDA data finds drop in food insecurity, but Maine groups say it's an incomplete picture

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published November 1, 2024 at 5:30 PM EDT
A grocery store in Maine seen early in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nick Woodward
/
Maine Public
A grocery store in Maine seen early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Federal data shows food insecurity falling significantly in Maine over the last decade, but local groups caution it doesn't paint a complete picture.

According to the USDA, between 2021 and 2023, 11% of Maine households were food insecure.

That's a nearly 30% improvement from the same data collected between 2011 and 2013.

Jada Wensman, with Good Shepherd Food Bank, said those numbers broadly align with changing economic conditions: In 2011, the country was still emerging from the Great Recession. Ten years later, households were buoyed by COVID relief funding.

"We saw a lot of government support during the pandemic, including increased SNAP benefits, including, you know, checks that folks received that allowed them to save a little bit more," she said.

This year, though, Wensman said food insecurity is on the rise again, driven in part by high grocery prices.

"Even though inflation is down," she said, "those costs haven't gone down."

Tags
Maine Good Shepard Food BankUSDAFood insecurity
Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
See stories by Ari Snider