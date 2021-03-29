-
A program designed to help school-age children access food during school closures caused by the pandemic is set to expire at the end of September if…
The newest COVID-19 stimulus plan that Senate Republicans released Monday would cut supplemental unemployment benefits from $600 to $200 a week. That…
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, consumers have been getting nervous about supplies — not just about cleaning supplies and toilet paper, but also…
The Trump Administration has finalized new rules that state officials say would make more than one-thousand Mainers ineligible for food assistance,…
Maine Has The Highest Food Insecurity Rate In New England. Here's How 1 Food Bank Is Addressing ThatAs many Mainers gather around loaded dinner tables for the most food-centric holiday of the year, others are unsure when their next meal may…
After a year of record low unemployment figures, the percentage of Maine households facing food insecurity remains above the national average.According to…