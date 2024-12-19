© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Signal Notice: WBQA 96.7 is running at low signal power for the next few weeks. Click here for other ways to listen to Maine Public Classical.

Food insecurity jumps in Maine, according to national anti-hunger group

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published December 19, 2024 at 1:29 PM EST
Donated food in the kitchen at Trinity Episcopal Church in Portland.
Ari Snider
Donated food in the kitchen at Trinity Episcopal Church in Portland.

Food insecurity is on the rise in Maine, according to new data from the national nonprofit group Hunger Free America.

A snapshot survey conducted over the summer found that nearly 100,000 Maine residents didn't have enough to eat. That's a 47% increase from three years ago.

The findings in Maine are in line with a national increase in food insecurity, according to the report. Hunger Free America said the surge is due in part to the rollback or expiration of several pandemic-era support programs, including expanded child tax credits and SNAP benefits.

Though federal data show an overall decrease in food insecurity over the last decade in Maine, hunger prevention groups in Maine cautioned that data doesn't reflect a recent uptick as Mainers continue to struggle with higher grocery prices and the winding down of COVID relief funding.
Tags
Maine Food insecurityhunger
Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
See stories by Ari Snider