USDA threatens Maine's funding in letter to the Mills administration

In yet another threatening letter to the Mills administration, the secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Thursday that she is freezing federal funding for certain administrative and technological functions in schools.

The letter, which is the latest salvo in an ongoing standoff between Maine and the Trump administration over Title IX and the Maine Human Rights Act, does not make clear how much funding is at stake or which programs are affected.

In a letter, Secretary Brook Rollins wrote "This is only the beginning, though you are free to end it at any time by protecting women and girls in compliance with federal law."

She went on to say that the freeze in funding will not affect what she called "feeding programs." She also said that the USDA has begun a full review of grants awarded by the Biden administration and the Maine Department of Education.

An email seeking comment from the governor's office was not immediately returned by airtime.