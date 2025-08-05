Dunlap still considering primary challenge against Golden as some Democrats warn of risks

Maine State Auditor Matt Dunlap says he'll decide after Labor Day if he'll challenge U.S. Rep. Jared Golden in next year's Democratic primary and that one national Democratic group has already tried to discourage him from running.

Dunlap, who was Maine's Secretary of State for seven terms, first floated his possible candidacy in May but he's kept a low public profile ever since.

Dunlap says he's been busy soliciting feedback for his prospective challenge against Golden, who has held the Trump-friendly district for four elections, but also irked some Democratic activists here and nationally along the way.

Dunlap says the response to his possible candidacy has been largely positive. He says he's also been told by some that his primary challenge could jeopardize Democrats' hold on the 2nd District seat — especially with former Republican Gov. Paul LePage waiting to face whoever Democratic primary voters choose as their nominee next year.

Dunlap says that was the message from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, (DCCC). Shortly after Dunlap announced he was exploring a run, the group publicly reaffirmed its support for Golden, calling him a “stalwart defender of Mainers’ values” who is “uniquely-suited to win tough races.”

The group spent nearly $4 million helping the Democrat win reelection last year, according to FEC data.

Dunlap says an official from the organization called him to say that his candidacy "wasn't a good idea" and weaken Democrats' chances of retaining a seat that could help determine which party holds the majority after the 2026 midterms.

That hasn't dissuaded Dunlap from exploring the bid further. He acknowledged that some Democrats have expressed similar concerns, but he's also heard from many others who are "dissatisfied with the status quo and want to go in a different direction."

"The 2nd Congressional District isn't a hostile wilderness," he said. "I feel like I'd be welcome in any town in the district. These are people who I know. They're my friends, they're my neighbors. I've worked with them when I was Secretary of State, when I was a state representative ... as director of the Sportsman's Alliance of Maine. I know the area pretty well."

He expects to make a decision between Labor Day and Oct. 1.

"Again, you got to weigh it all out very carefully, but so far I haven't seen anything that points to me stepping on a banana peel," he said.

Golden has said previously that Dunlap has a small chance of beating him next year and "zero chance" of beating LePage.

Robert F. Bukaty / AP U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, speaks to a reporter at his home, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Lewiston, Maine.

Golden first won the seat in 2018 and was widely hailed by Democrats as the solution to the Trump-friendly 2nd Congressional District.

The Marine and combat veteran was unapologetically pro-abortion rights and supported Medicare for all before altering his position to back the retention of private insurance plans. By defeating Rep. Bruce Poliquin he became the first challenger to beat an incumbent in the 2nd District in more than a century while also becoming the first congressional candidate to win a ranked-choice election.

The ranked-choice runoff was overseen and called by Dunlap, Maine's Secretary of State at the time.

Since then some of Golden's statements and votes have angered Democratic activists. Last summer his column predicting President Donald Trump's victory and that he was “OK with it” touched off a fierce backlash that still resurfaces as the president attempts to consolidate power and punish his political opponents.

While Golden has been sparing in his criticism of Trump, who has carried the 2nd District three times in three presidential elections, he has opposed the president's sweeping policy bill that extends tax cuts while slashing spending for food assistance and Medicaid, the health insurance program for low-income Americans.

