Trump says Republicans should 'vote the exact opposite' of Sen. Collins

President Donald Trump is targeting Maine Sen. Susan Collins in what appears to be the latest sign of the strained political relationship between the two Republicans.

Trump posted on his Truth Social network late-Thursday that Republicans should, "when in doubt, vote the exact opposite of Senator Susan Collins. Generally speaking, you can’t go wrong."

In recent weeks, Collins has voted against Trump's massive domestic policy and spending bill — dubbed the "One Big Beautiful Bill" — and against clawing back $9 billion from foreign aid and public broadcasting. As chairwoman of the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee, Collins has also pushed back against some of the administration's attempts to make deep spending cuts to public health and research, education, work training and other programs.

But Collins, who is up for reelection next year, has only broken with Trump and her Republican colleagues on a handful of occasions this year. She only opposed one of Trump's 21 Cabinet nominees, FBI director Kash Patel. And earlier this week she voted against confirming Trump's former defense lawyer, Emil Bove, for a seat on a federal appellate court.

"I cast each vote based on what is right for Maine and America," Collins said in a statement. "Sometimes that means I agree with the President and sometimes I disagree."

Democrats, meanwhile, have repeatedly accused Collins of only opposing Trump and GOP leaders on major issues when her vote won't change the outcome. The state and national Democratic parties are also ramping up their attacks on Collins ahead of the 2026 elections, although there is no clear frontrunner to challenge the incumbent next fall.

Trump has, until Thursday, largely steered clear of going after Collins despite her occasional votes against his administration's agenda. She was spared the treatment that Trump gave to Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina over his opposition to the massive domestic policy and spending bill even though Collins also voted against it.

The 2026 political map may be a key reason for that.

Collins is the only Republican member of Congress from New England. She is also the only GOP senator up for reelection next year in a state won by Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election, although Trump did pick up one Electoral College vote by winning Maine's 2nd Congressional District.

Maine's Senate race is expected to be one of the most closely watched and expensive in the country as the parties once again battle for control of the Senate. Collins faced similar dynamics in 2020 but ended up defeated her well-financed Democratic opponent, Sara Gideon, by nine percentage points.

The five-term incumbent has said she plans to seek reelection next year and raised $2.4 million for her campaign during the last three-month reporting period. But she has not officially announced her candidacy. And some DC-based news outlets have reported that Trump's team has discussed finding an alternative candidate to Collins.

Meanwhile, many Democratic activists are waiting to see if Gov. Janet Mills decides to challenge Collins next year. Five Democrats have declared their candidacy so far. But that field would be expected to grow significantly if Mills opts not to run.