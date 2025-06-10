Susan Collins criticizes Trump’s NIH cuts, warns of setbacks in Alzheimer’s progress

At a hearing to review the budget for the National Institutes of Health, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins spoke out against proposed cuts made by the Trump administration.

Early this year, the Trump administration proposed a 15% budget cap on indirect costs for research funded by the NIH. Now, in the most recent budget proposal from the administration, the cap remains.

Collins has previously disagreed with the decision and told NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya that she was disappointed to see it in the new proposal. She said that the cuts would result in the United States falling behind countries such as China in biomedical research.

“This proposed cap is so poorly conceived, and I have seen firsthand how harmful it is,” Collins said. “It is leading to scientists leaving the United States for opportunities in other countries, it's causing clinical trials to be halted, and promising medical research to be abandoned.”

Maine's residents are the oldest in the U.S., on average, and Collins raised concerns over cuts delaying the treatment of conditions such as Alzheimer’s. Currently, Alzheimer’s affects 7 million Americans, a number that Collins said could double by 2060 should research slowdown.

“It would undo years of Congressional investment in NIH, and it would delay or stop effective treatments and cures from being developed for diseases like Alzheimer's, cancer, type 1 diabetes, I could go on and on,” Collins said.

Collins questioned Bhattacharya about why the cuts are coming now, at a time of what she describes as immense progress in Alzheimer’s research. She pointed to two breakthrough drugs that have been shown to slow cognitive decline if administered early enough, and the development of blood tests that assist in early diagnosis.

“Why is the Administration proposing to cut the funding for the National Institutes of Aging when we are making progress in treating Alzheimer's and other dementia?” she questioned.

Bhattacharya recognized the need for research. In response to Collins' questioning, he said that he is “fully committed” to scientific progress. He said that while progress has been made, there is much more to be done regarding treatment of the disease.

“We have tremendous health needs that we have to address,” Bhattacharya said. “It's only excellent research that's going to solve those problems.”

Bhattacharya said that he understands that the budget process is a collaborative effort between Congress and the Trump administration and that he looks forward to working on such efforts.

“I look forward to working with you all to advance the needs, the real health needs, of not just the folks here in the room who represent Alzheimer's patients, but also the health needs of all Americans,” Bhattacharya said.