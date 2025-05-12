Maine state auditor Matt Dunlap floats challenging Rep. Jared Golden in Democratic primary

State Auditor Matt Dunlap says he's exploring a bid for Maine's 2nd Congressional District seat, raising the prospect that Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden will face a primary challenge next year.

Dunlap, of Old Town, is a former legislator and served seven terms as secretary of state, which is Maine's top election official.

In a statement, Dunlap says he feels compelled to consider running, citing foreign conflicts, a possible recession and a dismantling of programs by "unelected billionaire" Elon Musk that Congress has done nothing to stop.

He does not mention Golden, but says he's considering running "to provide the direction our nation needs."

The prospect of Dunlap's candidacy highlights how Golden has angered some Democrats as he tries to hold a conservative district that Trump has carried three times. That criticism has intensified during President Donald Trump's second term.

He took the seat in 2019, first winning a four-way Democratic primary and then defeating Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin after a ranked-choice runoff.

He was reelected last year after defeating his GOP challenger by less than a percentage point.

Dunlap says his decision to run will hinge on feedback he gets from residents in the 2nd District. The Democrat made a bid for the U.S. Senate in 2012, but lost in the Democratic primary.

