Kennebunkport Republican Ben Midgley announces run for governor Tuesday

Republican businessman Ben Midgley of Kennebunkport announced his run for Governor Tuesday, vowing to create opportunities for working Mainers, lower electricity costs, and restore parental rights in education if elected.

Midgley calls himself an outsider in the world of politics, a family man and business leader who led Planet Fitness for 30 years, before founding Crunch Franchising, named the top fitness franchise by Entrepreneur magazine last year.

Midgley said he can create jobs, attract investment and make owning a home possible for more Mainers.

"I've experienced the American dream and I'm grateful for that," Midgley said. "But my biggest concern is that that opportunity is slipping away from far too many Mainers. Mainers are some of the hardest working people on Earth, literally. They don't expect things to just be given to them, but they do want that opportunity and I'm here to do just that."

The Republican also pledged to make running a business in Maine more attractive.

"Businesses want to come here but not under these conditions. Without businesses succeeding at all levels...big, small, medium...and offering jobs, we can't fix any of this," Midgley said.

Midgley said he would also eliminate benefits for illegal immigrants and eradicate Chinese marijuana growing operations in Maine.

The 2nd Amendment's right to bear arms and banning transgendered athletes from women's sports also have his support.

Midgley joins a crowded field of eight other Republicans, six Democrats and one Independent in the race for Governor.