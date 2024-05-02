© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
USDA to keep potatoes as vegetables, Collins says

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published May 2, 2024 at 4:52 PM EDT
In this Sept. 14, 2011 photo, baked potatoes lie in a dish before they are covered with a variety of choices, such as, chili, broccoli, sour cream, and melted cheese during lunch at Gardiner High School in Gardiner, Maine.
Pat Wellenbach/ASSOCIATED PRESS
/
AP
In this Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017 photo a potato remains in a field after harvesting was temporarily shut down due to unseasonably hot weather at Green Thumb Farms in Fryeburg, Maine.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has told Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine that it will support keeping potatoes classified as a vegetable, instead of a grain.

In March, the USDA was reportedly considering reclassifying potatoes under revised dietary guidelines. But Collins and other federal lawmakers pushed back, and said the spuds offer a variety of nutrients, and the reclassification would cause confusion for consumers and growers.

In a press release, Collins said she spoke with U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Thomas Vilsack this week, who personally assured her the department will officially support keeping potatoes as a vegetable.

In a letter to Vilsack and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Collins pointed out that school nutrition programs already struggle to meet vegetable consumption recommendations affordably, and potatoes are often the most affordable vegetable.
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
