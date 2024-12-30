© 2025 Maine Public

Signal Notice: WBQA 96.7 is running at low signal power for the next few weeks.

New federal data indicate a rising tide of aquaculture farms in Maine

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published December 30, 2024 at 7:53 AM EST
Tyler Niven pilots a boat through a vast array of floating crates at a Mere Point Oyster Co. farm on Maquoit Bay, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Brunswick, Maine. Maine is producing more oysters than ever due to a growing number of shellfish farms that have launched off its coast in recent years. The state's 2021 oyster harvest was the largest and most valuable in its history, according to recent data from the Department of Marine Resources in Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
A new census from the U.S. Department of Agriculture finds the number of aquaculture farms in Maine is growing, but local groups caution against reading too much into the exact numbers.

Sebastian Belle, executive director of the the Maine Aquaculture Association, said not all operators respond to the USDA census, leading to an undercount.

But he said the survey results do line up with an overall upward trend, especially among small, upstart farms operating on limited purpose aquaculture licenses, or LPAs.

"We now have, I think, roughly 700 LPAs in the state," Belle said. "So they're very small, but they are perhaps an indicator of growth to come."

Belle said that's in addition to about 150 licensed marine farms, and about a dozen land-based facilities.

Jonathan Labaree, with the Gulf of Maine Research Institute, said much of the recent growth has been concentrated in a few species.

"We're seeing some new farms in scallops, a few folks trying out clams and these sorts of things. But yes, I think that the real growth has been in oysters and kelp," he said.

Still, Labaree said upstart aquaculture operators face a number of hurdles, including the lengthy process of securing a lease, raising capital, and finding workers with relevant maritime experience.

The Maine Aquaculture Association said it plans to release its own economic impact report in the new year, which should provide a more in-depth look at the industry's recent growth.
