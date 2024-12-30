New federal data indicate a rising tide of aquaculture farms in Maine

A new census from the U.S. Department of Agriculture finds the number of aquaculture farms in Maine is growing, but local groups caution against reading too much into the exact numbers.

Sebastian Belle, executive director of the the Maine Aquaculture Association, said not all operators respond to the USDA census, leading to an undercount.

But he said the survey results do line up with an overall upward trend, especially among small, upstart farms operating on limited purpose aquaculture licenses, or LPAs.

"We now have, I think, roughly 700 LPAs in the state," Belle said. "So they're very small, but they are perhaps an indicator of growth to come."

Belle said that's in addition to about 150 licensed marine farms, and about a dozen land-based facilities.

Jonathan Labaree, with the Gulf of Maine Research Institute, said much of the recent growth has been concentrated in a few species.

"We're seeing some new farms in scallops, a few folks trying out clams and these sorts of things. But yes, I think that the real growth has been in oysters and kelp," he said.

Still, Labaree said upstart aquaculture operators face a number of hurdles, including the lengthy process of securing a lease, raising capital, and finding workers with relevant maritime experience.

The Maine Aquaculture Association said it plans to release its own economic impact report in the new year, which should provide a more in-depth look at the industry's recent growth.