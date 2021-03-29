-
Maine's Department of Marine Resources (DMR) is giving an initial thumbs up to a controversial oyster farm proposed for Brunswick's Maquoit Bay.The draft…
PORTLAND, Maine - A proposed change to the law in Maine would make it more difficult to establish aquaculture operations at a time when the state's fish…
Maine’s growing season is relatively short, but a group of young farmers has found a way to extend the season with the help of some unlikely farm-hands —…
Another land-based fish farm is in the works for mid-coast Maine. A Dutch Company, called Kingfish Zeeland, is seeking a site where it would grow…
Maine's Department of Marine Resources (DMR) will hold a public hearing this month on a proposed moratorium on new leases for aquaculture sites of more…
Sea-Farmer Hopes Plans For Falmouth Seaweed Farm That Would Employ Women In Recovery Garners SupportA Falmouth woman is proposing a 200-acre seaweed farm off Falmouth — at a time when aquaculture's growth in Maine is drawing controversy. But this…
Maine has had a small but growing aquaculture industry, but a proposal by the Mere Point Oyster Company to build a 40-acre oyster farm in Maquoit Bay in…
Maine’s Department of Marine Resources is proposing changes in its permitting rules for some aquaculture leases, as farmed shellfish operations in Maine…
Controversy over aquaculture’s expanding footprint in Maine continues to flare around the state, often putting long-time friends, neighbors and fishermen…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Two recently enacted laws help the state's burgeoning aquaculture industry and those displaced by transportation projects in Maine. One…