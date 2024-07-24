University of Maine moving forward with new aquaculture research facility

The University of Maine is moving ahead with plans for a new aquaculture workforce and innovation center.

The 14,200 square foot facility will house large fish tanks and classroom spaces, serving as a hub for aquaculture research at the university system's flagship campus in Orono.

In a statement, the university said the new facility will boost existing aquaculture research and workforce training programs. The Maine Aquaculture Association estimates that the industry will need more than 1,300 new workers over the next 15 years.

UMaine received $7 million in federal funding and an additional $3.3 million in state funding to support the project. Construction is expected to begin this fall, and the facility could open next year or early 2026.