University of Maine to build new aquaculture center

The University of Maine will open a new aquaculture center on the Orono campus that will offer training to students and the public.

Meggan Dwyer is the associate director of UMaine's aquaculture research institute.

"I think it's important to know that this innovation center will be open to not just the programs at UMaine but to other institutions who are looking to do workforce training too," Dwyer said.

The university has secured $3.5 million for the project through the Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan. And $7 million is reserved in a bill that's been endorsed by the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, and will now head to the Senate and House.

