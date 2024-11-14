Conservation group to sue aquaculture company for allegedly polluting Maine waters

A national environmental group announced Thursday it intends to sue an aquaculture giant for allegedly polluting Maine waters.

The Conservation Law Foundation said Cooke Aquaculture's Downeast salmon pens release fish feces, fish food, and pieces of dead salmon, polluting the water column and the ocean floor.

"It creates a thick layer of toxic sludge which actually smothers marine life. And smothers the life that is the food source for lobsters and bottom-dwelling fish," said Heather Govern, vice president of CLF's clean air and water program.

She said her group has been investigating Cooke for more than two years, and is bringing the legal challenge on behalf of Maine fishermen.

"These are the people who really depend on clean water and a healthy ecosystem," she said. "That's why this case is so important."

Cooke Aquaculture did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Under the Clean Water Act, the company has sixty days to respond to the notice of intent to sue.