Federal fishery managers are being ordered to issue a new rule for the lobster industry to better protect endangered North Atlantic right whales.A federal…
Several environmental groups are urging Hannaford to allow customers to use reusable bags.Earlier this month, the Mills Administration updated its…
A coalition of regional and national conservation groups is filing a federal lawsuit against the Trump Administration over the recent decision to roll…
An environmental advocacy group is filing a lawsuit in federal court, challenging President Trump’s decision to open nearly 5,000-square-miles of…
A federal judge ruled Thursday that federal fisheries regulators are illegally allowing lobster traps that pose a threat to the endangered North Atlantic…
Some environmental health advocates say the final recommendations released this week from a state task force examining a family of chemicals known as PFAS…
A federal judge has ruled that two fishing areas off New England will remain closed to certain kinds of gear to protect an endangered species of whale.The…
This week a high-stakes conference in Providence is considering new measures that could help endangered North Atlantic right whales avoid life-threatening…
The head of the Conservation Law Foundation in Maine says the Maine Supreme Court's decision not to take up a case involving a new solar rule could affect…
PORTLAND, Maine - The Conservation Law Foundation and clean energy supporters are challenging a big change in how Maine compensates owners of new rooftop…