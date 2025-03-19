Bangor Studio/Membership Department
USDA determines University of Maine System in compliance with Title IX

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published March 19, 2025 at 5:15 PM EDT
University of Maine
Town of Orono
University of Maine

The United States Department of Agriculture has concluded its review of the University of Maine System and determined it is in compliance with Title IX.

University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy said system officials have always maintained compliance with State, Federal, and NCAA rules and are relieved to put the review behind them to continue to leverage USDA funding.

According to the USDA press release issued today, since the University of Maine System confirmed its compliance with federal law on February 26, it has had access to all it's USDA funding.
Madi Smith
Journalist Madi Smith is Maine Public's Emerging Voices Journalism Fellow this year and is sponsored by support from the Abbagadassett Foundation.
