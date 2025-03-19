USDA determines University of Maine System in compliance with Title IX

The United States Department of Agriculture has concluded its review of the University of Maine System and determined it is in compliance with Title IX.

University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy said system officials have always maintained compliance with State, Federal, and NCAA rules and are relieved to put the review behind them to continue to leverage USDA funding.

According to the USDA press release issued today, since the University of Maine System confirmed its compliance with federal law on February 26, it has had access to all it's USDA funding.