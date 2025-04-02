Pingree once again calling on Social Security Commissioner Leland Dudek to resign

Democratic Congresswoman Chellie Pingree is once again calling for Social Security Administration Acting Commissioner Leland Dudek to resign after Dudek was quoted in The Washington Post calling Governor Janet Mills a "petulant child."

The Post reports that in the February 27 email, Dudek said he would deny federal funds to Maine, and referred to the Governor as a "petulant child."

This comes after the Social Security Administration revoked and then quickly reinstated two contracts in Maine in early March. One was Enumeration at Birth, a contract that grants parents' ability to register their newborns for a Social Security number at the hospital. The other, Electronic Death Registry, shares recorded deaths with Social Security.

Dudek apologized for the mistake in a press release on March 7 and admitted the contracts were only revoked in Maine.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Pingree said Dudek's actions display a "fundamental betrayal of public trust that disqualifies him from public service."

Pingree first demanded Dudek's resignation on March 19th after Dudek admitted he was upset with Mills for speaking out against the president.