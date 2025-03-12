Maine U.S. Reps. Pingree, Golden divided over stopgap funding bill

Maine Democratic U.S. Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden on Tuesday split on a spending bill that will fund the federal government through September, but that's taken on heightened significance for Democrats amid the Trump administration's ongoing slashing of the federal bureaucracy with the assistance of billionaire Elon Musk.

Golden was the only Democrat to support the bill. It passed the Republican-controlled House by four votes, 217-213. He immediately drew the ire of Democratic activists who view the spending plan as Congress sanctioning Musk and the Trump administration's unilateral defunding of programs and firing workers.

In a statement, Golden described the bill as imperfect but necessary to avoid a government shutdown on Friday. He said the latter would give the Trump administration even more power to layoff federal workers.

"This (bill) is not perfect, but a shutdown would be worse,” he said. “Even a brief shutdown would introduce even more chaos and uncertainty at a time when our country can ill-afford it. Funding the government is our most basic obligation as members of Congress. My vote today reflects my commitment to making tough choices and doing my job for the people of Maine."

Pingree, in a speech from the House floor, argued the cuts are already happening and that the bill sets no programmatic funding levels that the Trump administration would have to adhere to.

"It creates another dangerous opportunity for President Trump and Elon Musk to defund congressional priorities. And we all know what a disaster that has been for our country," she said. "An illegal, unconstitutional disaster."

Golden also chastised Democrats' "messaging gimmicks" saying the funding bill will lead to funding cuts for veterans.

"To say this bill contains cuts is, at best, a misreading that creates unnecessary fear among veterans. At worst, it’s the adoption of the same cynical GOP political tactics that Democrats have rightfully denounced — using misdirection to justify a vote," he said.

The Associated Press recently obtained an internal memo showing Musk's team is eyeing a massive reorganization of the Department of Veterans Affairs that includes cutting 80,000 jobs from an agency that provides health care to millions veterans. Such cuts are not included in any funding bill previously approved by Congress.

The bill now moves to the Senate where Republican Sen. Susan Collins has signaled that she'll vote for it, while independent U.S. Sen. Angus King is undecided.

