New Susan Collins challenger to join Bernie Sanders' 'Fighting Oligarchy' tour stop on Labor Day

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will hold a rally in Portland on Labor Day as part of his nationwide Fighting Oligarchy tour.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Troy Jackson and U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner are expected to speak at the event.

Jackson, the former president of the Maine Senate, is one of several Democrats running to replace Gov. Janet Mills, who is in her second and final term in office.

Platner, a little-known oyster farmer, announced his bid to challenge Republican Sen. Susan Collins last week, drawing national news coverage and interest from Democratic voters.

Both will join Sanders as part of his coast-to-coast tour to highlight how he says monied interests are taking over the U.S. political system while squeezing out working and middle-class people.

The event will be held that Merrill Auditorium beginning at 6 p.m. on Labor Day, while doors will open at 3:30 p.m.

More information about the event will be posted on Sanders' website.