New Susan Collins challenger to join Bernie Sanders' 'Fighting Oligarchy' tour stop on Labor Day

Maine Public | By Steve Mistler
Published August 25, 2025 at 11:54 AM EDT
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks to reporters following his meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, Monday, July 17, 2023.
1 of 3  — Bernie Sanders
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner
2 of 3  — grahamplatner.jpg
Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, scans the crowd in the House Chamber, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at the State House in Augusta, Maine.
3 of 3  — Maine Officials
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will hold a rally in Portland on Labor Day as part of his nationwide Fighting Oligarchy tour.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Troy Jackson and U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner are expected to speak at the event.

Jackson, the former president of the Maine Senate, is one of several Democrats running to replace Gov. Janet Mills, who is in her second and final term in office.

Platner, a little-known oyster farmer, announced his bid to challenge Republican Sen. Susan Collins last week, drawing national news coverage and interest from Democratic voters.

Both will join Sanders as part of his coast-to-coast tour to highlight how he says monied interests are taking over the U.S. political system while squeezing out working and middle-class people.

The event will be held that Merrill Auditorium beginning at 6 p.m. on Labor Day, while doors will open at 3:30 p.m.

More information about the event will be posted on Sanders' website.
Steve Mistler
Journalist Steve Mistler is Maine Public's chief politics and government correspondent.
