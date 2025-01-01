Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Choral Art "Christmas at the Cathedral"

December 5 - 7, 2025
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland
Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of Choral Art’s Christmas at the Cathedral. Join Richard Russell and Choral Art Singers as they perform holiday pieces by Mozart, Rachmaninoff, Gruber and Williams. The performance will be held at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland on December 5 through the 7.

Maine Public members are eligible for 15% off tickets, please use the code MainePublic15.

For more information please visit: https://www.choralart.org/Events/christmas2025/