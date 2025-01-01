Choral Art "Christmas at the Cathedral"

Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of Choral Art’s Christmas at the Cathedral. Join Richard Russell and Choral Art Singers as they perform holiday pieces by Mozart, Rachmaninoff, Gruber and Williams. The performance will be held at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland on December 5 through the 7.

Maine Public members are eligible for 15% off tickets, please use the code MainePublic15.

For more information please visit: https://www.choralart.org/Events/christmas2025/