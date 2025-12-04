Lewiston City Council-elect indicted on theft charges

Iman Osman, a member of the Lewiston School Committee who is also a city councilor-elect, has been indicted by an Androscoggin County court on charges of theft.

According to court documents obtained by the Lewiston Sun Journal, the charges against Osman stem from the alleged theft of two firearms.

The executive director of the Lewiston Auburn Youth Network, Osman was nominated to the school committee last year. He won the race for Ward 5 city councilor in November.

Osman has previously come under public scrutiny for his legal address.

A motion to investigate the address was voted down in the School Committee's Nov. 24 meeting after a lengthy public comment section.

City officials have said Osman meets residency requirements under state law.

In a statement, Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline said he's "deeply concerned" about the circumstances surrounding the indictment. Osman's attorney, Kiernan Majerus-Collins could not immediately be reached for comment.

Majerus-Collins previously told the Sun Journal Osman has not released his temporary address because he “has been the victim of a targeted harassment campaign.”

UPDATE: Following reports on Osman’s indictment Wednesday, Sheline told the Lewiston Sun-Journal Thursday it is in the “best interest of our city for councilor-elect Osman to resign.”