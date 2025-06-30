Maine CDC recommends limiting fish consumption from 4 new bodies of water due to PFAS contamination

The Maine Center for Disease Control is recommending that people limit consuming fish from four new bodies of water due to PFAS contamination.

The new advisories apply to game fish caught in Lovejoy Pond in Albion, the Sebasticook River in Burnham and Benton, Collyer Brook in Gray, and Androscoggin Lake in Leeds and Wayne.

The Maine CDC issued the new guidelines after elevated levels of PFAS, the group of man-made "forever chemicals," were detected in fish tissue sampled by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection last year.

In the recommendations updated last week, the Maine CDC also expanded its advisories on Annabessacook Lake in Monmouth and Winthrop, and Messalonskee Stream in Oakland and Waterville.

These additions bring the total number of rivers, lakes and streams that have game fish contaminated with unsafe levels of PFAS to 25.

For more details on the consumption limits on numbers and species of freshwater fish in each waterbody, check out the Maine CDC website.

