The Maine Center for Disease Control (CDC) announced Tuesday that it is launching a pilot project with Mount Desert Island Hospital to alert people who…
As the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maine and other states appears to plateau, scientists and public health experts are looking for ways to…
The Maine CDC Saturday reported 847 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 20 more cases from Friday's count. The center also reports three additional deaths in…
The number of coronavirus cases in Maine continues to climb. And now Gov. Janet Mills is taking steps she had originally hoped to avoid, including the…
As the number of cases of COVID-19 in Maine climbs, and the need for testing increases, some health care providers say the state does not have enough…
As federal health officials warn that more cases of the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus will likely erupt in the United States, health…
Cases of Hepatitis A rose sharply last year in Maine, according to the state Center for Disease Control.There were 45 cases total, up from just 9 the year…
The Maine Center for Disease Control is responding to reports of varicella, or the chickenpox virus, at the Portland Expo Center, where hundreds of asylum…
AUGUSTA, Maine - The director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is leaving his post for a private sector job.Maine CDC spokesman John…