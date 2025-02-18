Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Nirav Shah, former head of Maine CDC, says he's stepping down from US CDC

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published February 18, 2025 at 11:02 AM EST
Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, speaks at a news conference Monday, March 16, 2020, in Augusta, Maine. Shah announced that there are five new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total in Maine to 17.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, speaks at a news conference Monday, March 16, 2020, in Augusta, Maine. Shah announced that there are five new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total in Maine to 17.

Nirav Shah says he's stepping down from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at the end of the month.

Shah is the former director of the Maine CDC who gained widespread popularity during the COVID pandemic as he guided Mainers through regular briefings

He left his state post in 2023 to become the principal deputy director of the US CDC.

Shah says he made the decision to leave the federal agency independently. He says he's uncertain what his next career step will be, but he and his family plan to move back to Maine.
Health Maine CDCCOVID
Patty Wight
