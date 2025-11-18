Bangor Studio/Membership Department
A fall Maine landscape
Maine CDC says brand ByHeart Whole Nutrition formula linked to outbreak of infant botulism

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published November 18, 2025 at 12:04 PM EST

The Maine Center for Disease Control is warning parents and caregivers not to give babies ByHeart Whole Nutrition infant formula because it's linked to a multi-state outbreak of infant botulism. The agency is currently investigating one suspected case in Maine.

Public health officials say babies who may have consumed the formula should be monitored for symptoms.
A ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula container.
via BDN
A ByHeart Whole Nutrition infant formula container.

Those include constipation, difficulty feeding, a weak or altered cry, and muscle weakness, which can progress to paralysis. Seeking medical help early is critical, as botulism can be fatal. Symptoms can appear up to 30 days after ingestion.

Experts also advise to wash items and surfaces that may have touched the formula using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

ByHeart has voluntarily recalled the formula while the U.S. Food and Drug Administration investigates.

The Maine CDC says it received a report of a suspected case of infant botulism on Monday and the baby remains hospitalized. There are more than 20 other confirmed or suspected cases across the U.S. linked to the outbreak.
