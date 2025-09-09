Maine CDC reports first human case of EEE this year

A Maine resident is in the hospital after becoming infected with Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or EEE.

It's the first human case of the mosquito-borne virus in the state this year.

The Maine Center for Disease Control says that the resident became severely ill in late August. EEE can cause flu-like symptoms and also lead to brain swelling and meningitis.

The agency says the risk of mosquito-borne illness across the state is high, especially because of recent heavy rain. And the risk for EEE in Penobscot, Piscataquis, Somerset, and Waldo Counties is especially severe because evidence shows the virus is prevalent there.

Public health officials are urging people to prevent mosquito bites by wearing repellent, loose-fitting long sleeves and pants, and draining standing water in places such as gutters, wading pools, and bird baths.

Last November, a human case of EEE was detected in Maine. It was the first case reported since 2015.