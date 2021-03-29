-
It may feel like the number of mosquitoes in Maine this year is way up, but it’s just getting back to normal.Maine Medical Center vector ecologist Chuck…
-
By Patrick Whittle, The Associated PressPORTLAND, Maine - Officials in Maine and New Hampshire say this has been a light year for the mosquitoes that…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine health officials say the sometimes-fatal virus known as EEE - or Eastern equine encephalitis - has been found in three additional…
-
SCARBOROUGH, Maine - Lurking in Maine's forests, swamps and even backyards are potentially serious diseases. Deer ticks are a source of at least five…