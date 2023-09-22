Four Piscataquis County farm animals die from mosquito-borne virus

Four non-commercial farm animals in Maine have died from Eastern Equine Encephalitis, according to the state Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry.

The animals were located in Piscataquis County, and are the first animals to test positive for EEE since 2019. Maine state veterinarian Dr. Stefanie Bolas says the location is a little unusual because in the past, EEE has typically been found in the southern part of the state.

"The specific premise that it was located at does have some wetlands areas right behind the property, so that can certainly be a classic factor for Equine Encephalitis virus habitat," Bolas said.

Bolas says livestock owners should talk to their veterinarians about vaccinations and other precautions.

EEE is transmitted through the bite of infected mosquitoes and can also cause illness, and even death, in humans. The Maine CDC announced earlier this week that mosquitoes in York County tested positive for the virus.