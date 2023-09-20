Mosquitoes in southern Maine test positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis

Mosquitoes in the York County town of Lebanon have tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or EEE.

The state CDC says this is the first time that mosquitoes in Maine have tested positive for the disease since 2019.

There are no known human cases reported this year. EEE can cause flu-like symptoms as well as brain-swelling, meningitis, and even death.

The CDC advises people with symptoms to call their physician. It's also urging the public to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites by wearing long sleeves and pants and to apply repellent. The agency says it's also important to drain artificial sources of water where mosquitoes lay eggs, such as bird baths, plant pots, and outdoor pet dishes.