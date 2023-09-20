© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Mosquitoes in southern Maine test positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published September 20, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT
FILE - This 2014 photo made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a feeding female Anopheles gambiae mosquito.

Mosquitoes in the York County town of Lebanon have tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or EEE.

The state CDC says this is the first time that mosquitoes in Maine have tested positive for the disease since 2019.

There are no known human cases reported this year. EEE can cause flu-like symptoms as well as brain-swelling, meningitis, and even death.

The CDC advises people with symptoms to call their physician. It's also urging the public to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites by wearing long sleeves and pants and to apply repellent. The agency says it's also important to drain artificial sources of water where mosquitoes lay eggs, such as bird baths, plant pots, and outdoor pet dishes.

